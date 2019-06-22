HOUSTON — A group uses a YouTube channel to show off videos of confrontations with men trying to hook up with teens.

Obinna, Alfredo, Alex, Pablo and Jordan are college age friends who run the sting and post videos.

They pretend to be 15-year-old on Grindr, a dating app. They bait grown-ups eager to meet children and agree to meet in public, often at Walmart.

Once there, the group confronts the target.

“There is nothing we hold back from saying to (the targets),” Alex said. “I think they are horrible people and a few of them have admitted to doing what they were coming to do to what they though was a 15-year-old. So I don’t think they deserve respect. One actually said (he gets) a rush when it’s illegal. That guy also admitted to doing it with multiple underage kids and stuff.”

The group hunting predators shame their targets with videos of the confrontations shared on YouTube and more.

“We’re not judge or jury (because) we’re not doing anything but calling their jobs,” Alex added. “We’re letting people know, letting their jobs know. We let them decide what they want to do.”

In a month, they’ve confronted six people. Two lost jobs including a Pasadena ISD teacher fired Tuesday.

In a statement a spokesperson told KHOU 11 News, “…the district has taken all available courses of action to ensure the safety of its students.”

“If (the YouTube group) gets the wrong guy, it’s a straight up defamation case and a real easy defamation case,” Gerald Treece, KHOU 11 News Legal Analyst said. “They ought to call me.”

Treece believes the group could get sued for violations of state privacy torts. However, he believes such litigation is unlikely because people claiming privacy violation risk exposing their behavior in court.

“We let (the targets) made all the moves because we know we have their lives in our hands, their whole livelihoods,” Ales said.

Off-camera police and constables told KHOU 11 News citizens going after predators is a bad idea and something they discourage. If the group confronts someone with nothing to lose, people will get hurt, especially if the meeting happens in a crowded public place, police said.

Also, if the goal of such a sting is to get criminal charges filed against a pedophile, trained detectives who understand chain of custody and court rules need to be in charge, authorities said.

“It is wrong for vigilante justice as far as violence,” Jordan said. “But letting the community know what’s out there and what these people are capable of, I think that is a public service.”

The group plans to continue, build a following, eventually work with police and perhaps protect someone’s child from becoming a victim.

