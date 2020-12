A dive team was called in to recover the man’s body. His identity was not released.

HOCKLEY, Texas — A groundskeeper died after an accident at a golf course northwest of Houston early Monday, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KHOU 11 News.

The employee was setting up for the day at The Clubs at Houston Oaks when his ATV rolled into a water hazard. The groundskeeper was not seen again, the sheriff’s office said.

