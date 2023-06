It's a good idea to check your flights in and out of Bush and Hobby airports.

HOUSTON — Flights headed to Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports were issued a ground stop Monday due to thunderstorms in the Houston area.

The ground stop at Bush Intercontinental lasted until 4:45 p.m. and the ground stop at Hobby Airport lasted until 4 p.m.

