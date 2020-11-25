Grocery stores, shoppers adapt for Thanksgiving amid COVID-19 pandemic

Although people are still flocking to the stores, they are masked up and say they are taking the precautions necessary to get what they need safely.

HOUSTON — Things are looking different this year for those shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner ingredients. Even though people are still flocking to the stores, people are masked up, and they say they are taking the precautions necessary to get what they need safely.

This year many families are cooking up smaller portions to accommodate those small gatherings. Local stores said they can see the change.

"We are seeing large baskets, but we are seeing smaller turkeys. We are seeing people buying hams, chicken and game hens, which sounds like they are listening to CDC recommendations," said Joe Kelley, President of Kroger in Houston.

Because we are still in the middle of the pandemic, grocery store managers said they’re taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of shoppers.

"We are sanitizing all the baskets. We have visual cues to remind people to social distance and plexi glass at registers," said Seth Gravesmill, general manager at the H-E-B store on Buffalo Speedway.

Because of the fear of the virus, many started their shopping early. Those coming into the grocery stores are just getting those last-minute essentials they need.

"I have been trying not to be in the stores so much because of everything going on. I scattered it out the week and went in a little bit at time and grabbed whatever I could to get it out the way,"said Elisa Valencia.

Even though the stores are busy, most shoppers say they were able to get what they need and get out quickly.

"This is the third year in a row that I come out on a Wednesday, and surprisingly, it is not too bad. It's not bad at all," said Eddie Cartlon.

H-E-B and Kroger both have regular hours on Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day, H-E-B will be open until noon.