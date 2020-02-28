HOUSTON — Editor Note: The above video was created before the announcement of H-E-B large water delivery.

H-E-B, Kroger and other popular grocery store chains are doing the best they can to keep bottled water on the shelves during a boil water notice issued in response to the breakage of a water main that provides 50 percent of Houston's water supply.

H-E-B Public Affairs Director Lisa Helfman said the store received 40 trailers of water Thursday night and more deliveries are on the way.

"We'll continue to work to supply our stores in the city limits until the boil ban is lifted," Helfman said.

Unlike a storm or other natural disaster, which allow stores to make preparations, retailers are scrambling to meet customers needs as shoppers.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon and it will be in effect until further notice.

