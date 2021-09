The cause of death will be determined via autopsy.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a west side apartment late Tuesday.

Police and family members went to the 2700 block of Jeanetta to check on the woman, a police spokesman said overnight.

That’s when they found the woman dead. The investigation is still underway with no immediate cause of death determined.

Foul play cannot yet be ruled out, however.