HOUSTON — Investigators searched a wooded area near Clear Lake City and Galveston Road Tuesday after a man discovered a grim scene late Monday.

Houston police say a man named Michael, who asked KHOU 11 News not to show his face, told officers he found what appears to be a human skull in the northwest corner as he was walking down Clear Lake City Boulevard.

The man told KHOU 11 News he was walking near the woods when he stumbled upon the remains only a few feet from the roadway. The man was pretty emotional about the discovery and said it really shook him.

“There might have been one other bone laying there, the carcass of a dead bird, a dagger about that long and laying next to the right side a cross about 10 times as big as mine with Jesus on it, and then about 10 feet from that a three-foot machete,” he said.

Crime scene investigators were called to the area and are conducting a preliminary investigation.

Now Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on the remains found. The victim's gender, identity and cause of death are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM