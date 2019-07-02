HOUSTON — A Houston father is wondering what kind of person would steal the birthday memorial he put up for the teenage son he lost in 2017.

Thomas Emmanuel says he placed the small memorial in front of the apartment complex where his son, Blake Thomas, was killed. Sunday would have been Blake's birthday.

The tribute included balloons, flowers, candles and an ornamental butterfly.

“It represents metamorphosis. It represents change, and he’s changed from the physical body into our minds and hearts,” Emmanuel says.

On Monday, Emmanuel discovered someone had snipped the balloons from the memorial near The Trails at Dominion Park Apartments.

On Tuesday, the rest of it had disappeared.

Blake Thomas was newly engaged and planned to join the military before he was murdered at the apartment complex in the Greenspoint area.

Hours after the murder, the Harris County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of the suspect driving away.

The suspect has since been identified, but is still on the loose. Investigators believe Bryan Alfonso Ordonez-Green may have left Texas and multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for him.

“I know a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I know it’s gets better.' It doesn’t get better, but you learn how to deal with it,” said the grieving dad.

Tuesday, he filed a report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, but says he was told it’s not illegal for someone to take those items from public property.

Thomas wants people in the community to help restore the tribute. He’s also trying to raise money to build a permanent remembrance.