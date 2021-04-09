One dead, another hospitalized in house fire in southeast Houston

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of this fire.

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another was hospitalized Friday after a house fire in southeast Houston.

This happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Greylog Drive.

According to the Houston Fire Department, when firefighters arrived, the home was heavily involved with smoke and fire. Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle said it appears the fire may have started in a bedroom and spread.

Firefighters made it inside the home and used a thermal camera to find and rescue one person who was trapped in the hallway of the home near the back door.

A second crew worked on putting out the fire while additional firefighters rescued another person who was trapped in the house near the kitchen area.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals where one of them died from their injuries, according to HFD. The other person is reportedly stable.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of this fire.

The identity of the victims has not been released.

@HoustonFire is on scene performing an offensive attack near the 5300 block of Greylog, after reports of a house on fire. Crews on scene have rescued two victims & are transporting them to a nearby hospital. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 4, 2021

