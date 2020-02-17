HOUSTON — Harris County Precinct 1 is partnering with Bayou Greenways 2020, the project that’s building and connecting over 100 miles of trails and 3,000 acres of green space along Houston’s major bayous.

The $220 million public-private partnership includes a pledged $7.4 million from Precinct 1. The project's expected to be nearly completed by the end of 2020.

The roughly 150 miles of trails will connect the biggest bayous in Houston: Brays, Buffalo, Greens, Halls, Hunting, Sims, White Oak, and the West Fork of the San Jacinto River.

"77 miles of trail were originally built along the bayous by entities such as the City of Houston, Harris County, the Texas Department of Transportation, and TIRZs," according to the project's website. "By 2012, Houstonians showed overwhelming support for Bayou Greenways 2020, which would set aside $100 million in funding towards new trails and parks for the city. Since then, Houston Parks Board has leveraged the commitment, support, and expertise of its private, civic, and philanthropic partners to raise another $120 million with an extraordinary lead gift of $50 million in 2013 from the Kinder Foundation."

