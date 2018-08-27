HOUSTON – A massive fire erupted at an apartment complex in the Greenspoint area overnight leaving many families displaced.

Some of these families had to leave their homes exactly one year ago during Hurricane Harvey.

The fire started just after midnight early Monday. The fire destroyed more than 20 units at the Crescent at City View apartment complex.

Heartbreaking! Dozens of families lost their homes after a fire breaks out at this N. Houston apt. complex. These folks ran out w/ just the clothes on their back. Many of them, the same folks that were affected exactly a yr. ago today by #Harvey. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/WKuUpDZxhm — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 27, 2018

Residents literally ran out with just the clothes on their back. One family is devastated their two children won’t be able to get the proper back to school sendoff Monday morning.

Investigators are still looking into what caused this, but the good news is that no one was hurt.

The property owner said he will find new apartments immediately for the displaced families.

