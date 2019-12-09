HOUSTON — Greenpeace activists are hanging from the Fred Hartman Bridge in an effort to block traffic in the Houston Ship Channel.

A portion of the traffic in the Ship Channel has stopped from Light 102A to 104 due to the demonstration.

So far, the incident is only blocking one northbound lane on the bridge itself.

There appears to be about 11 activists suspended from below the bridge with flags.

“We're in Houston shutting down the largest oil export channel in the country to resist Trump & the oil industry for fueling this #ClimateCrisis. It's time to end the age of oil. #PeopleVsOil” Greenpeace USA posted on Twitter.

