Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on the company's first Houston-area resort

The Great Wolf Lodge Coastal Texas location will be the company's second indoor water park in the state.

WEBSTER, Texas — Great Wolf Lodge broke ground on its new resort in Webster, Texas Thursday.

The Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas location will be the company's second indoor water park and resort in the state.

More than $200 million have been invested into the project and once it's opened, the park is expected to employ more than 500 full-time and part-time employees.

The 532-room resort will boast a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will be located on a 27-acre plot of land east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass.

The construction is expected to take around 24 months and the lodge hopes to hold its grand opening sometime in 2024.