GRB Convention Center will operate as warming center Sunday due to severe winter weather

The GRB warming center site will open at 4 p.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON — The George R. Brown Convention Center will be operating as a warming center Sunday for those needing to escape the frigid temperatures headed our way due to an Arctic blast.

The warming center, which is primarily for the city's homeless population, will open at 4 p.m.

"We want to get them off of the streets. The City of Houston is coordinating with METRO to assist with the transportation to GRB."

Pets will also be allowed inside GRB, the city said via Twitter.

This afternoon, the @GRBCC will open to homeless individuals to escape cold temps. Pets allowed.



Outreach teams & @METROHouston will assist.



Please keep in mind that some homeless people choose not to go to a warming center, in which case, outreach teams will provide blankets. pic.twitter.com/hjN1QcSg5b — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) February 14, 2021

The Houston area is in for temperatures not seen for decades, and before it's over, there very well could be plenty of records set.

Freezing weather is already being felt across the state, and the temperatures in Houston are forecast to drop to the single digits Tuesday morning.

City and local county officials are urging residents to be in their homes by 3 p.m. and stay there through at least Tuesday.