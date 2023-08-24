x
Grass fire erupts after thunderstorms move across Houston area

The grassy area is very close to a residential area. Firefighters didn't say if any homes needed to be evacuated.

HOUSTON — A fire broke out Thursday in a grassy area north of Houston after storms rolled through. 

The grassy area, which is very close to a residential area, sits near Sandy Oaks Drive and Frazier River Drive

It's unknown if lightning from the storms caused the fire, but firefighters said about 12 acres burned and they had to intentionally burn another 10 more to create a barrier for the fire so it didn't spread to neighboring homes. 

Firefighters did not say if any residents needed to be evacuated because of the fire.

