Grass fire erupts after thunderstorms move across Houston area

HOUSTON — A fire broke out Thursday in a grassy area north of Houston after storms rolled through.

The grassy area, which is very close to a residential area, sits near Sandy Oaks Drive and Frazier River Drive.

It's unknown if lightning from the storms caused the fire, but firefighters said about 12 acres burned and they had to intentionally burn another 10 more to create a barrier for the fire so it didn't spread to neighboring homes.

Firefighters did not say if any residents needed to be evacuated because of the fire.

Drone 11 was over the fire Thursday night:

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 6323 Sandy Oaks performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a grass fire. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 25, 2023