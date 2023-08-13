Mulch fire burns in NW Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mulch fire burned Sunday afternoon in northwest Houston.
Officials said no one was injured. A large plume of smoke could be seen from the Houston TranStar camera positioned on Beltway 8 near Tanner Road. Authorities said the fire was actually burning along Crawford Road.
It's unclear how the fire started or what was being done to contain it. Officials said the fire started at about 2:20 p.m.
Nearby, authorities said another fire broke out along Tanner Road. It's unclear if the fire was ignited by the fire on Crawford Road.
Initially, officials called it a grass fire but it turns out that mulch was burning.
