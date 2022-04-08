Man found dead at scene of grass fire in Cypress, fire marshal's office says

It's unknown if the man died due to the fire or if his death was caused by something else.

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was found dead Thursday at the scene of a grass fire in Cypress, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

It's unknown if the man died due to the fire or if his death was caused by something else.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said it was called to the scene on Bobcat Trail at about 1:20 p.m. The Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Rosehill Fire Department also responded to the scene.

It's unknown if the grass fire is contained.

HCFMO Investigators are en route to assist @FireRosehill with a grass fire in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail. Initial information confirmed one deceased elderly male. pic.twitter.com/JFK3fSugky — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) August 4, 2022