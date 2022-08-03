Grass fire burning in Brazoria County; officials ask public to avoid the area

It's not clear how the fire started. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office and fire departments from Brazoria and Ft. Bend County have responded.

HOUSTON — A large grass fire is burning in Brazoria County, leading to the closure of County Road 18. And they’re asking the public to avoid the area.

The road is shut down from Highway 36 to the 800 block of County Road 18. The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as fire departments from Brazoria and Fort Bend counties, have responded.

According to Brazoria County officials, the fire is between 90 and 95 percent contained.

At this point, there's no word on how the fire started and we've not heard of any injuries. We'll update this story as we learn more.