Granddaughter finds grandmother badly burned in smoke-filled home near Baytown

The woman's granddaughter found her in her smoke-filled home.

HIGHLANDS, Texas — A grandmother was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after suffering serious burns in a house fire, the fire marshal’s office said.

Highlands firefighters responded around 9 p.m. to the 2300 block of Harris, north of Baytown.

Investigators said a granddaughter came to the home and found it full of smoke. The fire appeared to start in a bedroom, badly burning the grandmother.

The granddaughter tried to put out the fire and suffered smoke inhalation in the process, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The grandmother was taken to a hospital in Houston.