Have you seen them? Grandmother and granddaughter reported missing in east Harris County

Deputies said Rolanda Moore, 50, and her 2-year-old granddaughter Majestic were last seen Friday afternoon in the 14500 block of Corpus Christi Street.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman and her granddaughter who were reported missing in east Harris County.

Deputies said Rolanda Moore, 50, and her 2-year-old granddaughter Majestic were last seen Friday afternoon in the 14500 block of Corpus Christi Street.

Moore was pushing Majestic in black-colored stroller with a black duffle bag.

She is wearing a black shirt with ADIDAS on back and black colored pants.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 713-755-7427 or 713-221-6000.