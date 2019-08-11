HOUSTON — Houston drivers should prepare to pay more money for tolls on the Grand Parkway starting January 1, 2020.

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a 2 percent increase last week.

For a two-axle vehicle, that’s an extra $0.01 to $0.04 per toll plaza and entrance and exit ramps.

For a driver commuting from Clay Road in Katy to the Woodlands, five days a week, all year, those extra cents add up to more than $90 in additional fees in 2020.

The 2% increase in 2020 is nothing new. In 2012, state officials agreed to a 2 percent annual increase, pending approval by the commission.

For perspective, that Katy commuter hiking up to the Woodlands will be paying upwards of $370 in additional tolls compared to what they paid in 2017.

It’s unclear when or if the 2 percent annual increase will stop. KHOU reached out to the Texas Transportation Commission and is still waiting for that information.

RELATED: TxDOT could defund SH 99 and leave it as a semi-circle instead of a loop

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter