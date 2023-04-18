TxDOT reveals $111 million plan to widen parts of Grand Parkway

The estimated cost for the project is $111 million and it will be done in two segments starting in 2024.

The estimated cost for the project is $111 million and it will be done in two segments, totaling 9.6 miles. The first segment is on the Grand Parkway from SH 249 to Kuykendahl. The second segment is from Kuykendahl to Holzwarth. Both projects are toll funded, according to TxDOT.

The proposed project would widen the roadway from two main lanes in each direction to three main lanes in each direction. This includes six, 12-foot-wide main lanes total, two 12- foot-wide frontage lanes in sections, and 10-foot-wide outside and inside shoulders. The main lanes would be widened to the inside and the cable barrier and grassy median would be removed and replaced with a concrete traffic barrier.

According to TxDOT, the project is due to an increase in traffic volumes. Widening the lanes is to accommodate regional population growth and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Construction on the first segment of the project is expected to begin in early 2024 and construction on the second segment of the project is expected to begin in early 2025. Both projects are expected to be completed three years from the start of construction.

TxDOT has a virtual public meeting available until May 5. An in-person meeting is set for Thursday, April 20, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Spring Chateau on 4010 FM 2920 Spring, Texas 77388.

The deadline for input is May 5.