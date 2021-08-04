1 dead in car crash in northwest Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.
The crash happened near the intersection of Cumberland Ridge Drive and the Grand Parkway.
Investigators said that it appears the driver was speeding and ran a stop sign before crashing into a wall. The driver was declared dead at the scene and a passenger ran from the crash site, authorities said.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash was possibly related to street racing or a road rage incident, but that has not been confirmed.
