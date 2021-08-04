1 dead in car crash in northwest Harris County, authorities say

The single-vehicle crash was reported near the intersection of Cumberland Ridge Drive and the Grand Parkway on Wednesday evening.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cumberland Ridge Drive and the Grand Parkway.

Investigators said that it appears the driver was speeding and ran a stop sign before crashing into a wall. The driver was declared dead at the scene and a passenger ran from the crash site, authorities said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash was possibly related to street racing or a road rage incident, but that has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a major crash involving a single-vehicle at 15405 W. Grand Parkway N, near Cumberland Ridge. One person is deceased on scene. Possibly related to racing or road rage incident, but not yet confirmed. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nAQWAWrktW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 4, 2021