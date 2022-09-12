x
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

The teens are possibly 16 and 17, the sheriff said. One was flown to the hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.
Credit: KHOU

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.

The sheriff said a white sedan was driving recklessly on the Grand Parkway when it flipped several times trying to exit.

The two teens, a girl and boy, were the only ones in the vehicle. A 16-year-old girl was the driver, according to Sheriff Gonzalez. She was flown to the hospital. A 17-year-old boy was in the passenger seat and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Both teens are in critical condition. 

Investigators said speed may be the cause of the crash.

Reporter Grace White is following this story and will have live updates on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Grace White on social media: Facebook | Twitter

