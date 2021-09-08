TxDOT plans to add third lane to Grand Parkway in Cinco Ranch area

The plan still needs to go through more approval and funding phases before work gets underway.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will soon hold a public hearing on a proposed project to add a third lane in each direction to the Grand Parkway, Highway 99, in the Cinco Ranch area.

“The project is proposing to widen SH 99 from FM 1093 to I-10 in Fort Bend and Harris counties,” states TxDOT on its website.

The project would leave the highway with six lanes total between FM 1093 and I-10, which is about six miles.

“The additional main lane is proposed to be constructed within the existing median. The proposed improvements also include an adjustment of ramp locations and the addition of right-turn lanes at various intersections. The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require approximately 0.96 acre of additional right-of-way,” stated TxDOT.

Noise barriers are among the recommended plans for the adjacent neighborhoods and homes, some of which would be built in an area not currently part of TxDOT's right-of-way.

Currently, there are no plans to displace any structures along the roadway, but TxDOT notes the project would involve construction in wetlands along with a floodplain.