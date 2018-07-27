NEW CANEY, Texas - The opening of a Houston-area waterpark has been delayed once again.

Big Rivers Waterpark told us back in May it would be opening in a few weeks but that did not turn out to be the case.

The waterpark has not opened in July as it reported it would, so far.

The theme park and waterpark is part of developer Grand Texas’ more than 600 acres located off Highway 242 nearly I-59 in New Caney.

It has been billed as the next Astroworld and claims it will have the longest lazy river and a wave pool with the highest waves in the Houston area.

KHOU 11 spoke with Grand Texas CEO Monty Galland in 2015 when the project was first delayed.

“Do you think you made a mistake promising 2015,” asked former KHOU 11 reporter Scott Noll.

“Absolutely,” said Galland. “And that’s quite frankly, no one is bigger to blame than me.”

Galland and the waterpark’s office did not return calls Friday prior to broadcast. KHOU 11 met with the site supervisor who told us they were “too busy” to speak with us.

Grand Texas received $20 million in USDA loans in March to continue construction on the development.

KHOU 11 was given a tour of the construction site in May when a spokesperson said the waterpark would open in a few weeks.

They also said the waterpark would be hiring to fill 300 jobs at the time.

Big Rivers has continued to sell annual passes to the waterpark on its website as the opening day has continued to be pushed.

