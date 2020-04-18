HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year has a lot of people wondering what happens next.

From grading to enrollment, parents want to know the impact this will have on their children’s education.

It’s a move many of them expected.

On Facebook, parents praised Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner supports the governor’s decision.

“Quite frankly, most schools were coming to an end in the month of May anyway,” Mayor Turner said.

This does not mean school is out for the rest of the school year.

In a statement to parents, the Texas Education Agency said, “Students must continue to receive daily academic support from their teachers and schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.”

However, some parents are worried about how their kids are going to finish this school year.

Ibrahim Firat, chief educational consultant for Firat Education, said some school districts have made changes to their grading policies.

He said Houston ISD is going to take the average of the first three grading periods students had in school.

“If you can maintain that average or higher at home, remote learning, then they will add that to your final average to calculate your final grade," Firat said.

Other parents want to know if students will be able to move onto the next grade.

“HISD made a clear statement that said because there are no STARR exams, and there’s no exams that relate to your movement from grade to grade, they take into account what you’ve had before everything locked down,” he said.

When it comes to available childcare now that some folks will be able to return to work but schools are closed, Dr. Melanie Johnson with Collaborative for Children said 70 percent of childcare centers in the Houston area are open.

She said these existing private businesses are available and accepting children.

Dr. Johnson said the only problem is many don’t have sufficient enrollment because they are practicing social distancing.

If you are interested in finding available resources visit findchildcarenow.org.

