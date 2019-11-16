Kanye West has received a lot of criticism for his spiritual transformation and how he’s deciding to spread the gospel, but one person in support of his work is Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The rapper has spent the weekend in Houston as he prepares to bring his 'Sunday Service' to Lakewood Church tomorrow, Nov. 17. But before his big performance, he and his choir made a surprise appearance at Harris County Jail Friday to uplift inmates.

Gov. Abbott took to his personal Twitter page to praise the rapper for his inspiration and mentioned how other artist should follow his lead.

“What @kanyewest does to inspire the incarcerated is transformative,” said Gov. Abbott. “Inmates who turn to God may get released earlier b/c of good behavior and may be less likely to commit future crimes. It would be great if other artists followed Kanye's lead."

Kanye West is expected to sit down with Pastor Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church during this Sunday's 11 a.m. service. The two will talk about overcoming adversity and his West’s faith journey.

At 7 p.m., Kanye will host his 'Sunday Service' event at the church. Tickets for the event were free, but they are already sold out.

