Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits into March

Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about $229 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of March as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue every month until June 2021.

This additional 15 percent increase and the emergency benefit amount should appear in recipients' accounts by March 31.



"Providing emergency SNAP benefits is critical to our state's ongoing COVID-19 response because it ensures that Texas families can continue to put healthy meals on the table," said Abbott. "I thank the USDA for their continued partnership as we ensure access to healthy food for Texans in need."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, according to the release.

"We are proud of the work Texans do each day in fighting this pandemic and these additional food benefits will help SNAP recipients purchase healthy foods for their families," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.



Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.