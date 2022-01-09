Mother considering legal action after claims her son was bullied, attacked at Goose Creek CISD high school

Celina Charles said she reported bullying concerns to the school a week before the fight, but the school did nothing about those concerns.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Goose Creek CISD parent is calling attention to a video where she says her son, who is dyslexic, was bullied, leading to a physical fight on campus.

This happened at Ross Sterling High in Baytown.

The student's mom says she reported bullying concerns to the school a week before the fight, but the school did nothing about those concerns.

"It’s pretty much bullying, pretty much," Celina Charles said.

Cell phone video inside Ross Sterling High School captured a brawl breaking out between a group of students.

"I'm very disappointed," Charles said. "I'm angered. I have been losing sleep because my son was attacked."

The video doesn't show the moments leading up to the fight, but the student in the bright-colored sweatshirt is Charles' 16-year-old son.

We've decided to blur the faces of the other students in the video because they are minors.

Charles said her son was forced to defend himself.

"I feel like the principal dropped the ball and also the security guards," she said of her son who reportedly has been repeatedly bullied.

Charles said she spoke to the principal who said he would talk to the students first thing Monday morning.

"I feel like if he would have talked to him, none of that would have ever happened."

Charles has now taken on the help of civil rights advocate Quanell X who claims the school has a history of gang-related concerns.

"They've told us this is not the first kid this year that this happened to on this campus where a gang wants to jump someone in and force them to be a part of it," Quanell said.

Charles said she's looking to take some sort of legal action.

"It could have been prevented," she said.

Goose Creek CISD released the following statement on the incident:

On Monday, August 29, 2022, two students at Sterling High School engaged in a mutual fight in Commons Area. Despite a security officer’s immediate attempt to break up the fight, several by-standers joined in the fight and refused to comply with demands from security personnel to stop the fight. The altercation caused a major disruption to the school setting and resulted in the imposition of disciplinary sanctions for more than one student in accordance with the Goose Creek CISD Student Code of Conduct. There is no indication at this time of any bullying or gang-related motive behind the altercation. The safety of students and staff is our top priority, and students found to have engaged in unsafe or violent conduct will face consequences in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and all applicable state and federal laws. Furthermore, Goose Creek CISD does not tolerate bullying or harassment of any kind in its schools and takes very seriously all allegations of this nature that are brought to the attention of our campus administrators and staff.