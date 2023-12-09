Goode Co. BBQ forced to close temporarily after overnight fire

The Village Fire Department believes an outdoor cooker might have sparked the fire at the popular barbecue restaurant on the Katy Freeway.

HOUSTON — Goode Co. BBQ on the Katy Freeway was forced to close temporarily after an overnight fire caused some damage.

The Village Fire Department said the fire started around 11:30 p.m. at the popular barbecue spot on the Katy Freeway in the Hedwig Village area.

VFD firefighters got there quickly and put out the flames before they spread.

"It was heavy smoke on the outside of the building," ," VFD Interim Fire Chief Howard Miller said. The fire was contained to the outside cookers on the outside of the building and quickly extinguished."

Thankfully no one was inside when the fire started and it didn't spread to the restaurant's interior or the VERGI animal hospital next door.

The cause is still under investigation but Miller suspects the fire started in one of the cookers.

"It looks like it just overheated and caught on fire. They cook the cookers overnight with brisket," he said.

Goode Co. released a statement saying they are closed until further notice because of water and smoke damage.

"Late last night there was a small fire at our Goode Company BBQ location on Katy Freeway. We are very fortunate that no one was hurt and that the fire damage seems to have been contained to the outside of the building. We want to extend our deepest gratitude to the Village Fire Department for their speedy response and valiant efforts in putting out the fire. The restaurant sustained some minor internal water damage that we will be addressing, so we will be closed for the time being, but we look forward to opening back up soon."