Deputies say good Samaritans helped rescue a shoplifter who hit a clerk with his fist as he tried to run from a boot store in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables were called Saturday to a Cavender's Boot City in the 9200 block of FM 1960 for a theft.

21-year-old Jonathan Garcia hid some merchandise and tried to leave the store. Deputies said when a clerk tried to stop Garcia, he hit the clerk with a closed fist.

Good Samaritans saw what was happening and grabbed Garcia. They then waited for police to arrive.

Garcia was charged with robbery and his bond was set at $20,000, according to deputies.

