Precinct 4 deputy found unresponsive, helped by Good Samaritan in Hockley

HOCKLEY, Texas — A Precinct 4 deputy is in the hospital after being found unresponsive and helped by a Good Samaritan.

The deputy was found just before 2:30 Thursday morning near the Hockley Community Center.

Officials say the Good Samaritan found the deputy breathing but unresponsive and immediately got on the radio yelling in Spanish for help.

Officials say after some confusion, they got a Spanish-speaking deputy on the radio to communicate with the Good Samaritan and figure out what was happening.

Precinct 4 and EMS responded and decided it was best to airlift the deputy to the hospital.

The identity of the deputy has not been released, but KHOU 11 was able to confirm he is a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy.

Officials are working to figure out how the deputy became unconscious, but they say it appears to be some kind of medical emergency.

The rescued deputy's condition is unknown at this time.