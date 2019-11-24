HOUSTON — After a raging fire destroyed a dozen apartment homes on Nov. 10 near Ella Boulevard and Clear Valley Drive, a KHOU 11 viewer reached out to us asking to help one of those families whose disabled daughter needs help getting around.

On Saturday, that help arrived, providing some much-needed relief.

The viewer wanted to remain anonymous but greeted Toni Kessee like they were lifelong friends.

“I have something for your daughter so she is able to get around. And these are things that she needs,” the donor said.

The donor, dressed in a camouflage long-sleeved sweatshirt, drove to north Houston to donate two walkers to Kessee’s family.

Kessee’s 27-year-old daughter is bedridden after an accident in 2016.

The donor felt it would help Kessee’s family.

“I want you to have them,” the donor told Kessee. “They were my mom’s, and my mom was also bedridden as well, so I know what it’s like right here at the holidays when you need things like this and you lost some of the most important things.”

A two-alarm fire ripped through Kessee’s apartment building last week. Firefighters were able to rescue her daughter but they lost everything.

Kessee said these walkers are a blessing.

“It feels real good. It feels real great. It’s people out here do care. You don’t see too many do that,” Kessee said.

The donor felt it was her duty to pay it forward.

“Because that’s what my mom would want me to do... you always help everyone. It will always come back full circle to you," she said.

Kessee said the gesture is humbling and that a simple act of kindness can go a long way.

