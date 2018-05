TEXAS CITY, Texas -- The Houston Regional Amber Alert for Alexzander Clayton Russell has been cancelled after the young boy was safely recovered.

Texas City police say the 3-year-old boy's biological mother reported the child was kidnapped. Police later found the child was in the care of his grandmother in Galveston.

He was not hurt and is said to be in good health.

Police are investigating the incident, but charges have not been filed in the case.

