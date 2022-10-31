x
Driver pulled over after driving golf cart on Gulf Freeway, police say

While recent laws allow golf carts to be driven on public roadways in Texas, the Gulf Freeway isn't one of them.

WEBSTER, Texas — As if traffic in the Houston area isn't bad enough.

Drivers on the Gulf Freeway had to play through a unique hazard Monday morning after a driver in a golf cart was pulled over while driving on the freeway, according to police.

It happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-45 just before NASA Bypass.

Details are limited at this time, but League City police said the man was pulled over in the Webster area right in front of Top Golf.

No word on if the driver will face any charges.

Credit: Houston Transtar

