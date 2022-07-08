2 adults and 2 children from deadly crash involving golf cart identified by Galveston police

Two adults, ages 25 and 49, were also killed in the weekend tragedy, according to Galveston police

GALVESTON, Texas — Four victims of a horrible Galveston crash involving a golf cart over the weekend have been identified. All of them were from Rosenberg and their ages ranged from 4 to 49, according to Galveston police.

We don't know how -- or if -- they are related, although the youngest and oldest victims have the same last name.

Kaisyn Bentancur, 4

Felipe Bentancur, 49

Brailyn Cantu, 14

Destiny Uvalle, 25

How the crash happened

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard.

Police said a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street, hitting the golf cart and a black Dodge truck.

The driver was identified as Miguel Espinoza, 45, from Rosenberg. Police said he faces four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Police said Felipe Bentancur was driving the golf cart and he died at the scene. The other three victims died at the hospital.

Two more people, an adult and another child, were riding in the golf cart and were badly injured. Both remain in the hospital in critical condition, at last check.

Police said Espinoza suffered minor injuries. At last check, he remained jailed on a $400,000 bond.

“It’s just a really bad, tragic accident that a drunk driver that’s from Rosenberg hit someone from Rosenberg,” family friend Sylvia Martinez said.

'It was terrible'

Neighbors are still traumatized by the devastating scene.

"The image of them kids won't get out of my mind at all," Donna Bekkema said.

Bekkema's neighbor tried to save one of the victims.

"My friend is holding the boy's hand and the other little boy is over there and the other little boy is under the truck like a ball," she said.

Family and friends said the people in the golf cart were on vacation.

“It hasn’t really hit. We know about it," Minnie Villaloboz said. "We felt it, but it will take time.”

Kimberly lives near the crash site. She said the tragedy hits especially close to home.

“It was hard. I mean, I have four children of my own, and having to see what we witnessed last night ... it was terrible,” she said.

Another neighbor said her mother is still traumatized from what she saw in the aftermath of the crash.

“There’s always a lot of traffic around here. Maybe if they had a four-way stop, maybe the golf cart would have seen the guy run the stop sign,” Nayeli Perez said.

The Galveston Police Department along with TABC are actively investigating this incident.

