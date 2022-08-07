4 dead including 2 children after crash involving golf cart in Galveston, police say

Galveston Police say all four of the victims were in the golf cart.

GALVESTON, Texas — Four people are dead, including two children, following a three-vehicle crash that involved a golf cart, according to Galveston Police.

The crash happened around midnight on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Blvd.

Sgt. Derek Gaspard confirmed to KHOU 11 News that two adults and two children were killed in the crash. All four of the victims were in the golf cart.

Gaspard said the crash involved a golf cart, a truck and an SUV, but did not give any details on how the crash happened.

No other injuries were reported, but Gaspard said police will have an update at a later time.

Galveston City Council recently passed a new ordinance targeting golf cart safety on the island.

Under the ordinance, golf carts can be operated on public roadways that have speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.

The golf carts must also have a license plate and be inspected regularly unless they're used in a master-planned community.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

