Golden Nugget Lake Charles will reopen hotel, pool, restaurants this Friday

The Golden Nugget casino will welcome gamblers on Monday, May 18.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Golden Nugget Lake Charles is reopening its hotel, pool and restaurants this Friday, May 15, at 4 p.m. The casino floor will reopen on Monday, May 18.

Golden Nugget executives say they've worked with public health officials and gaming regulators for several weeks now preparing for this reopening,

“This is a step in the right direction to getting our employees back to work. We are following CDC, state and regulatory guidelines and taking all the prudent and essential measures to maintain a safe and clean environment for our guests and employees," said Tilman Fertitta, Owner and CEO of Golden Nugget Casinos.

Golden Nugget restaurants -- including Landry's Seafood House, Vic & Anthony’s, Saltgrass Steak House and Bills Bar & Burger -- will follow CDC Guidelines and recommendations.

Other amenities that will open Friday include the H20 Pool and Lazy River, private beach, marina and retail stores.

The 7,000-yard championship golf course at the Golden Nugget is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 AM to 4 PM and players can book tee times by calling 337-508-4653 or email gnlcguestservices@gnlcm.com.

To make a hotel reservation, please visit www.goldennugget.com/lake-charles or call 844-777-4653.

For more details or the latest information, please visit www.goldennugget.com/lake-charles.