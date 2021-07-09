HPD: Man says he accidentally shot, killed his girlfriend inside their apartment

Two roommates were reportedly home at the time and witnessed the incident, according to police.

HOUSTON — A man tells Houston police the shooting death of his girlfriend inside their south side apartment was an accident.

The shooting was reported at about 12 a.m. early Tuesday at a residence along Goforth Road.

The man told police he was unloading his gun when it went off, shooting his girlfriend. She died at the scene.

The boyfriend is cooperating with the investigation. Police said there were two other roommates at the home at the time of the shooting, and they are backing up the boyfriend’s story.

Houston police homicide investigators are at the scene, but no names or charges have been announced.