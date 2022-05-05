Goats return to Houston Arboretum to 'mow' overgrown vegetation

Over the next couple of days they will be feasting on 2.3 acres around the Arboretum, weeding out invasive species and shrubs.

HOUSTON — The grass-eating goats are back at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center.

The goats will be in the area circling the 610 parking loop for the next week. Their work is helping the environment.

“The one thing about using goats is that they can remove a lot of mass with overgrown vegetation,” said Carolyn Carr, co-owner of Rent-a-Ruminant Texas.

This is the third year Carr and her team of 150 goats have returned to the Arboretum.

She says the goats can be described as eco-friendly lawnmowers.

“If you were to cut this out and it was still full you would have a huge amount that you would have to dispose of but with the goats, they eat that and actually create fertilizer to help with the soil," Carr said.

In just two days the goats have cleared out one of the spaces.

"It's amazing how fast they work." Anne Anderson.

Anderson and her son come out to see the goats each year.

"We saw them last year on the other side over there and we're looking for them over there, we didn't realize they came to this area. It's really cool."

Carr says the goats don't mind being the center of attention. For them it’s a job, that's more like a treat.

“I don't exactly know if they know they're working goats. They are definitely having fun goats. They love all this different type of vegetation."

Community members are welcome to visit and watch the goats. The Arboretum staff asks that guests do not touch, engage, or try to feed the animals for their safety.