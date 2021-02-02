x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

HCSO post about goat found in backseat of vehicle during traffic stop is not true

The post was made on Monday afternoon, but it appears to be fake.
Credit: @HCSO_D5Patrol

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are in custody and a goat is in safe hands after a bizarre traffic stop in Harris County on Monday night. At least that's what the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Captain M. Kinnard-Bing tweeted about the incident.

He said deputies stopped the vehicle for having a defective light.

While investigating, deputies found methamphetamine on the two occupants of the vehicle as well as a goat in the backseat.

Both occupants were taken into custody and the goat was released to a responsible party.

Later, HCSO said the part of the post about the goat was not true and the traffic stop happened a few months ago.

    

Related Articles