Go Ape! New thrill-seeking adventures await in Sugar Land

In the mood for ziplines and axe-throwing? Go Ape! in Sugar Land might just be the place for you.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Searching for a way to add a little adventure to your life? Well, you're in luck!

A new adventure wonderland just opened in Sugar Land.

There are several different activities, including ziplines across treetops, obstacle courses and axe throwing. Click here for pricing.

What is Go Ape?

"Go Ape is an unparalleled outdoor adventure experience. Tackle dangling obstacles, explore the trees from a new perspective and fly around on multiple ziplines from exciting heights," according to its website.

Other locations