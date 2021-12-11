HPD: Man, teen injured in drive-by shooting outside food store in SW Houston

At least 12 to 15 shots were fired from a rifle, Houston police said.

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting outside a food store in the Gulfton area put two people in the hospital Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Lt. Emanuel Pavel identified the victims as a man in his 30s or 40s and a 16-year-old boy.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital after the shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Glenmont near the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said a light blue sedan drove by and someone inside started firing an assault rifle. At least 12 to 15 shots were fired, police said.

Video showed several windows of the store either broken or cracked.

Pavel said the adult was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable. Both victims are expected to survive.

HPD couldn't confirm whether there is a relationship between the adult and teen, or if they were just both in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police have witnesses that they are talking to and are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.