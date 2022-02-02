LIST: Where you can find Girl Scout cookies in Houston

HOUSTON — It may arguably be the best time of the year — outside of the Christmas season, of course!
More than one million boxes of Girl Scout cookies have been delivered in Houston and the troops are ready to hand-deliver boxes to those who can't wait to get their lips around Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and Shortbread cookies.
And new this year is the Adventurefuls cookies, which are indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.
The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is having "mega drop" events in the Houston area for the next week. Below is the list of cookie-drop of dates and locations:
- Roadrunner Warehouse Cookie Drop
Dates: February 2, February 3 and February 12
- Wald Cookie Drop
Dates: February 2, February 3, February 4, February 5, February 8, February 12
- Katy Legacy Stadium Cookie Drop
Dates: February 3
- Challenger Columbia Stadium Cookie Drop
Dates: February 5
Note: This is one of the largest and most impressive mega drop cookie events of the year.
- Butler Stadium Cookie Drop
Dates: February 7
- Spring Planet Ford Stadium Cookie Drop
Dates: February 8
- Humble United City Church Cookie Drop
Dates: February 9
The Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 31. Cookies are $5 per box.
To learn more about supporting a girl with a purchase, girl membership or adult volunteerism, click here.