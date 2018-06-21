GALVESTON, Texas - One of the seven children being treated in Galveston for burns as a result of a volcanic eruption in Guatemala has died.

According to the Guatemala Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare, the young girl died at Shriner's Hospital due to the extreme burns she suffered to her lungs.

The children were badly injured when the Volcan de Fuego erupted. They were airlifted from Guatemala and flown 1,500 miles in a U.S. military plane and arrived at Scholes Field just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 7.

The Guatemala Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare sent out a statement on the child's death on Tuesday, June 19:

"The MSPAS sadly reports that one of the young girls transferred to the Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston, TX died due to the extreme burns she suffered to her lungs, caused by the volcanic eruption of Fuego.

We are coordinating with the Guatemala Ministry of External Relations and the Consulate in Houston, TX to make the necessary arrangements to bring her body back to Guatemala.

The Chancellory will cover all the expenses.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare profoundly laments the passing of this young girl."

JUST IN: These are the still images captured of our hardworking U.S military men/women, medical crews, and @shrinershosp doctors on board a military plane, treating 6 #guatemalavolcano burn victims, all children, in critical condition - they’re now in Galveston. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/83wu0d5D6k — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 7, 2018

