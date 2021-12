Police said the girl was found on the ground at Tejas Park and was later pronounced dead. Details of her death have not been released.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A 15-year-old girl was found dead Tuesday at a Baytown park.

Around 8 a.m., police said they responded to the park in the 500 block of Hafer Avenue and found the unresponsive girl on the ground.

She was later pronounced dead. Details of her death have not been released.