Have your fall jackets and sweaters ready for chilly temperatures and cool winds Sunday night. A cold front is passing through Sunday afternoon and temps will drop.

Highs will only reach the low to mid-50s Monday. A light freeze Tuesday morning is possible, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner. Make sure to cover your plants.

Keep up with the weather by Downloading the KHOU 11 app.

Watch the latest Houston forecast.

The weather conditions in the Midwest are a lot worse. A winter storm is bringing snow, ice and rain to states like Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The National Weather Service says the storm could produce blizzard conditions in the hardest-hit areas Sunday, forecast to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend.

A look at the snow storm in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The weather has led to flight cancellations at a number of airports in the region, including Kansas City, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; and Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But the biggest impact to air travelers was in Chicago, where nearly 200 combined arrivals and departures had been canceled as of 9:20 a.m. ET at the city’s busy O’Hare airport.

Nationwide, more than 460 flights had been canceled and another 700 delayed as of 10 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Many major airlines were waiving flight change fees due to the storm.

The snow dropped almost 10 inches in parts of Idaho and Wyoming on Saturday night into Sunday. Jackson, Wyoming, was hit with nine inches.

The fast-moving storm is also expected to drop snow on parts of upstate New York and Northern New England into Monday.

© 2018 KHOU