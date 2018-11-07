It’s important to the KHOU 11 Digital Staff that we keep our readers up to speed with all the news happening in the community and nationally.

In an effort to make sure you get the news you want, we have launched custom push notifications on our mobile app which allows you to subscribe to the news you care most about.

In the past, our push alerts have gone to each of our tens of thousands of app users. Now, you get to finally customize your news.

Here’s how it works: If you haven’t already, download the KHOU 11 app via the Apple Store or Google Play.

Next, you’ll see a screen giving you the option to choose which push alerts you’d like to receive. If you already have the app downloaded on your phone, you can go to the settings icon and then click “Customize Alerts” to activate the topics you would like to receive.

We created 12 different topics:

Weather – Stay up to date with the latest weather conditions in your area.

Local – Major breaking news, issues of public safety, and stories that impact many people in Houston and surrounding counties

Traffic – Before you head, get alerts on accidents, road closures and major delays

National News – Read the latest in national news coverage for the U.S., world, weather, entertainment and politics

Sports – A one-stop shop for Astros, Rockets, Texans, Dynamo and local high school sports

Community – Stay up to date with community events and happenings in your area

Investigate – Follow the KHOU 11 Investigates team as they dig deep into unsolved crimes, political corruption and local government wrongdoing.

Features – Read heartwarming stories about Houstonians and other people doing positive things in their areas.

Texas – Find out what’s happening in the great state of Texas

Stands for Houston – Stories that spotlight good deeds in our community

Deals – Check out the latest Amazon Prime day deals

Politics – Be in the know of all the happenings in the White House and your local and state government

