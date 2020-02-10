'Get some rest and put your seatbelt on' | Katy police officer shows compassion to exhausted driver

Officer Lieberman could've written him not one, but three tickets. But instead of pulling out his pen, the officer gave Joseph Santarose his ear.

KATY, Texas — A grateful driver is thanking a Katy police officer after a traffic stop he’ll never forget. Instead of writing the man a citation, the officer gave him a second chance.

“How you doing today?" Officer Jim Lieberman asked as he approached the truck.

Seeing Officer Lieberman walk up to his truck was the last thing Joseph Santarose wanted to see, especially after the night he’s had.

“Exhausted, sir. I haven’t had any sleep yet," Santarose said. “I’ve got class in 15 minutes.”

Impacts from COVID-19 forced Santarose to move his Taekwondo school to a cheaper location. He spent all night moving, and when he left that morning, he made the wrong turn down a one-way street.

“There was a motorcycle police officer right there, and I was like, 'Oh, no!'" Santarose said.

Doing that gave Officer Lieberman every right to pull him over. On top of that, Santarose wasn't wearing a seatbelt and didn't have his driver's license.

Officer Lieberman could've written him not one, but three tickets. But instead of pulling out his pen, the officer gave Santarose his ear, asking him about his business.

He decided this driver deserved a second chance.

“Get some rest. Put your seatbelt on," Officer Lieberman told him.

A fist bump and a farewell was more significant than any citation.

“I think a lot of times, a ticket or written warning isn’t the correction a person needs to understand they did something wrong and just correct it. Sometimes a smile and a handshake works just as well or better," Officer Lieberman said.

After having bad run-ins with police before, Santarose wanted to share this experience to prove respect and compassion are a two-way street.